Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Collab Gets a Rumored Release Date

This past weekend, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick held a public workout in Atlanta to showcase his skills on the field in hopes of making a return to the league. While that was happening, he was spotted wearing a special pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows, rumored to be a collaboration releasing very soon.

According to py_rates on Instagram, this collaborative AF1 Low style will arrive next month in a simple “Black/Black/White” color scheme that’s evident with a black-based leather upper contrasted by a white panel under the side’s Swoosh branding and on the decorative heel tab featuring a graphic of Kaepernick’s head. Additional details include a ‘K’ logo on the tongue, a white midsole and a black rubber outsole.

According to the aforementioned leaker account, fans can expect this Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low to release on Dec. 11 on Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for a price of $110. Note that the official release information has not yet been announced by the brand.

