Cactus Plant Flea Market Creates a Nike Collaboration Inspired by an Iconic Basketball Shoe

After two sought-after launches hit the market, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike may have another collaboration coming soon.

A first look at the previously unseen kicks was previewed by A$AP Bari, founder of streetwear brand VLONE, on Instagram yesterday. Using the iconic white-on-white Air Force 1 Low as its base, the shoe features large red and white lettering on the sides inspired by the classic Nike Air More Uptempo basketball sneaker (made popular by NBA icon Scottie Pippen). Reminiscent of the ’90s look, the collab’s right shoe features the familiar “Air” embroidery while the left is executed with “Flea” lettering. The insole dons mismatch yellow and green colors with “Air” and “Sun” printed on the interior. Completing the look is a clean white Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole.

As of now, the release status of the upcoming Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low is unknown, but according to A$AP Bari, the pair is expected to release this fall.

