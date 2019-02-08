This Charlotte-Based Skate Shop Is Celebrating the NBA All-Star Weekend With a Special Nike SB Collab

Charlotte, N.C.-based skate shop Black Sheep is adding to the already stacked week of launches happening throughout the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend (Feb. 15-17) with a new Nike SB collaboration.

According to the shop, the “Black Hornet” Nike SB Dunk High is an upcoming release that’s inspired by the host city’s “Hornet’s Nest” nickname, which was coined during the American Revolutionary War in 1780.

The Black Sheep x Nike SB Dunk High “Black Hornet.” CREDIT: Black Sheep Skate Shop

The leather upper features an iridescent material that shifts from purple to teal to black at certain angles, resembling the color palette of the host city’s Charlotte Hornets basketball team. Fans of Air Jordan sneakers may recognize the black and gray elephant print surrounding the colorful material, which draws inspiration from the texture of a hornet’s nest hive and a nod to Michael Jordan, the owner of the Hornets franchise. Additional details include black leather Swoosh branding on both the lateral and medial sides, with a contrasting silver design mimicking a hornet’s stinger, along with a hive pattern on the tongue and co-branding on the tag.

The Black Sheep x Nike SB Dunk High “Black Hornet.” CREDIT: Black Sheep Skate Shop

“We were thrilled when we found out that the NBA All-Star Game was coming to Charlotte. With a launch during All-Star Weekend, it only seemed right to push the envelope on materials and have some fun with the design” said Black Sheep shop owner Josh Frazier. “I grew up skating in the original Air Jordan 1s, so we wanted to create something that took design cues from classic sneakers as well as inspiration from our hometown and local scene. Teal and black are trademark Nike SB color, while teal and purple have a lot of nostalgia and a special significance in our local community. I love that the color is dynamic and changes from every angle — it can look colorful and flashy in direct light, yet toned down and dark on foot or in low light.”

The Black Sheep x Nike SB Dunk High “Black Hornet.” CREDIT: Black Sheep Skate Shop

The Black Sheep x Nike SB Dunk High “Black Hornet” will launch at Black Sheep’s Charlotte location on Feb. 15, followed by a wider release at select skate shops across the country on Feb. 22, and on the SNKRS app on Feb. 24.

