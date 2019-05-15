Birkenstock Collaborated With a Tuscan Resort on Sandals Made for ‘Doing Nothing’

Birkenstock announced this week its latest in Birkenstock 1774 collaborations: a partnership with Tuscan resort Hotel Il Pellicano.

The capsule consists of seven styles, including Birkenstock’s first natural raffia Arizona sandals, along with bright red and black satin silk and other suede variations. The collection is titled Il Dolce Far Niente, which in Italian refers to “the sweetness of doing nothing,” and is brought together by the CEO and creative director of Pellicano Hotels Group, Marie-Louise Sciò, and Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert.

Shoes from the Birkenstock x Il Pellicano collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

Shoes from the Birkenstock x Il Pellicano collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

Prices for the shoes range from $110 to $520, and they will be available for preorder today through May 22 on MatchesFashion.com. They will release for sale worldwide on 1774.com on June 15.

The shoes will be on display with a custom set design at the newly opened Galeries Lafayette Birkenstock store in Paris from June 24 through July 13.

Hotel Il Pellicano is a five-star seaside hotel in Porto Ercole offering 50 rooms and suites in the cove of Tuscany, Italy.

