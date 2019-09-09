Billie Eilish x Stance’s Neon Sock Collection Is Back for a Second Act

Billie Eilish and Stance are back for a second act.

New styles from the pop star’s collaboration with the sock brand released today after they debuted their first effort in May. Now, the previously sold-out neon green “enigmatic eyes” colorway has been restocked along with more styles.

Billie Eilish x Stance socks in neon green. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Due to the overwhelming demand for her debut colorway, we’re excited to release the next round of signature @billieeilish styles,” the brand noted on Instagram. One day earlier, the brand asked its followers if the collection should be rereleased.

Billie Eilish x Stance socks in neon yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy

The 17-year-old’s sock range incorporates large graphic prints of enigmatic eyes and her hand-drawn monster faces. The collection is available for $16 a pair at Stance stores and retail partners, and on Stance.com,

The neon trend has been seen on spring ’19 runways by the likes of Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott and Virgil Abloh with Off-White. The blinding hues continue to be embraced by celebrities and fashion influencers.

In August, Stance partnered with Jaden Smith on a pop-up shop in L.A. The sock brand’s co-founder Jeff Kearl praised the entertainer’s eclectic, colorful style savvy, something Smith shares with fellow recording artist Eilish.

“Jaden’s style is to himself — it’s not like there are stylists,” said Stance co-founder Jeff Kearl. “Right now I think his inspiration is sort of like Jimi Hendrix meets The Beatles meets Woodstock, and that kinda shows in everything he’s wearing and designing,” he added.

