A Rare Sneaker Worth Nearly $50K Will Be on Display at Bergdorf Goodman

A look at the windows at Bergdorf Goodman, featuring two pairs of rare sneakers courtesy of GOAT.

Sneakerheads shopping at New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman will soon be able to lay their eyes — and dollars — on one of the rarest and most expensive sneakers in the world.

Through a partnership with online marketplace GOAT, the luxury department store chain will host an installation at its men’s store that showcases the coveted Nike Air Mag Back to the Future self-lacing shoes, which are valued at roughly $47,250.

On display starting Wednesday through New York Fashion Week (which runs from Sept. 6 to 11), the pair will share the space with Chanel’s twist on Pharrell Williams’ and Adidas’ NMD Human Race Trail shoes — another jaw-dropper at $16,400. Both shoes will also be available for purchase.

“Sneakers and athletic-driven sportswear have been a leading component of the designer and luxury menswear world, and we see this influence continuing to be very important,” said Bruce Pask, men’s fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman. “GOAT is an innovator and leader in the resale space with an elevated aesthetic, peerless expertise, and a focus on customer experience and service — aspects that we absolutely share, making this a perfectly suited partnership and an exciting new experience that our customers can only find at Bergdorf Goodman.”

In the past few years, sneaker resellers have increasingly carved out a following among millennial and Gen Z shoppers. Limited-edition finds and a treasure-hunt experience continue to drive demand in the market, which expanded from a niche interest of die-hard collectors to a sector now worth an estimated $2 billion, according to fellow sneaker marketplace StockX. (Separately, according to The NPD Group Inc., the primary U.S. sneaker market is valued at $19.6 billion.)

“Retail and resale are just at the beginning of their convergence,” added GOAT Group co-founder Daishin Sugano, “and as the global demand for streetwear increases, we will continue to see its influence in the luxury market.”

