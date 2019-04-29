These Wacky Crocs Feature Fanny Packs Attached to the Shoes

If you’ve been hoping to use your Crocs as a wallet, you’re in luck.

The brand has teamed up with cult Japanese clothing line Beams on fanny pack-adorned footwear. The zippered pockets are large enough to store essentials like keys, cash or other items.

The shoes come in two colorways — Ultraviolet and Tropical Teal — which go with the neon trend that’s big for spring. They retail for $53.

Beams x Crocs fanny pack shoes. CREDIT: Beams

But the fanny pack croc collab isn’t the only playful silhouette from the brands. Beams and Crocs have also teamed up on a visor-adorned style. The shoe resembles a traditional Crocs clog, with the twist coming in the form of a see-through visor attached to the toe — an unexpected take on the clear shoe trend. It comes in white or black with a $53 price point.

Beams x Crocs visor shoes. CREDIT: Beams

The final style is a festival-ready take, with beaded, suedelike fringe attached to the top of the classic rubber clog. This one retails for slightly more than the other two, coming in at $68.

Beams x Crocs fringed clogs. CREDIT: Beams

This is not the first time Crocs has teamed up on an unexpected collaboration.

The Colorado-based company partnered with Pizzaslime on a $300 crossbody bag made from its rubber clog in February.

Crocs has also been spotted on the runways, working with high-end labels Balenciaga and Christopher Kane. The collab with Christopher Kane came first, with gemstone-studded clogs debuting for spring ’17 (the following season saw mink-trimmed shoes on the runway). Balenciaga sent platform Crocs down the catwalk at its spring ’18 show — with the buzzy style selling out almost instantaneously.

