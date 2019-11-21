Sean Wotherspoon and Trendy Boutique Atmos Are Collaborating on an Asics Sneaker

After releasing a teaser last month, Sean Wotherspoon has confirmed his upcoming collaboration with renowned sneaker boutique Atmos and sneaker brand Asics to create a new iteration of the Gel Lyte 3.

A premium version of the popular running model from Asics, reviewed by the designer on Instagram, boasts a bevy of pastel colors on a corduroy upper. Tweaks made to the silhouette include removable stripes on the sides as well as patches that wearers can customize. Additional details include “SW” and “Atmos” branding embroidered on the heel.

Wotherspoon’s love of corduroy is well-documented: The material was heavily featured on his previous sneaker project with Nike, the Air Max 91/1 SW hybrid, which is currently reselling for about $850 on StockX.

According to Wotherspoon, this collab is currently in the early stages of development, and there’s no official release information yet regarding his upcoming collaboration with Atmos and Asics. Stay tuned for further developments.

