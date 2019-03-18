A$AP Nast Reimagines a Converse Classic for His Latest Sneaker Collaboration

Following weeks of teasers, A$AP Nast has announced his brand-new sneaker collaboration with Converse. The 28-year-old rapper and model took to his Instagram to post a series of photos featuring the kicks and a worldwide release date: March 22.

The A$AP Mob member has put his own spin on the classic Jack Purcell silhouette, which is dropping in two distinct colorways — a burnt orange “Pumpkin Spice” and lime green “Beechnut.” On the NST2, the uppers are crafted from a durable canvas material with contrasting black accents seen on the laces and on the vulcanized rubber midsole, which extends up to the mudguard and heel counter. Capping off the look is the Converse One Star logo debossed at the heel.

The A$AP Nast x Converse NST2 Jack Purcell Chukka Mid capsule will release on Friday on Converse.com and at select Converse retailers for a retail price of $100. Along with the sneakers, the collab is set to include a apparel, which includes tees, sweaters and sweatpants.

A$AP Nast dropped his first-ever sneaker collaboration with Converse in 2017, which was inspired by the rapper’s love for midcentury modern furniture.

