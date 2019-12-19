Amina Muaddi Launches a Caribbean-Inspired Capsule With Harrods

Amina Muaddi’s latest designs take inspiration from the Caribbean.

The designer has developed a 10-piece capsule collection of shoes perfect for a getaway, and they are available exclusively at Harrods. Many of the styles come in bold colors, with eye-catching details such as crystal accents and Muaddi’s signature martini glass-shaped heels.

Amina Muaddi Lupita sandals for Harrods. CREDIT: Harrods

Amina Muaddi Naima sandals for Harrods. CREDIT: Harrods

Alberto Oliveros, GMM at Kurt Geiger, who is responsible for buying across men’s, women’s and children, told FN it’s “an honor” to carry the capsule.

“Amina is the hottest brand of the moment. Her collection is sold out everywhere, so to be the only retailer this season to launch this fabulous capsule collection is an honor,” Oliveros said. “It is exactly what our Harrods clientele are asking for this holiday season: feminine, colorful and super sexy.”

Amina Muaddi Gilda sandals for Harrods. CREDIT: Harrods

Amina Muaddi Begum pumps for Harrods. CREDIT: Harrods

The shoes will be available both in-store and online at Harrods.com beginning Thursday, Dec. 19. Prices range from 510 pounds to 825 pounds ($667 to $1,078).

Oliveros anticipates that the collection could sell out shortly after becoming publicly available on Thursday. Harrods VIP clients responded positively to a pre-launch on Wednesday, Dec. 18, Oliveros explained, with over 20 pairs selling within the first 5 minutes.

Amina Muaddi Gilda sandals for Harrods. CREDIT: Harrods

Amina Muaddi Karma pumps for Harrods. CREDIT: Harrods

Muaddi began her namesake label in 2018 to great fanfare, winning the FN Achievement Award for Launch of the Year. After a buzzy first year ⁠—⁠ in which she caught the eye of fashion “It” girls like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner — Muaddi was named FN’s Designer of the Year for 2019.

Amina Muaddi poses with shoes from her new Harrods capsule collection. CREDIT: Harrods

In addition to her eponymous brand, Muaddi works with couturier Alexandre Vauthier; she has also landed a new freelance gig designing for Rihanna’s Fenty label.

