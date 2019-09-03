First Look: Allbirds Collaborates With Jaden Smith’s Eco-Friendly Company to Support Brazilian Amazon Protection

Allbirds has a two-shoe collaboration coming soon with an atypical partner: Jaden Smith’s eco-friendly company Just, makers of Just Water. And although on first thought partnering with a water company seems unlikely, Allbirds and Just makes perfect sense.

“There was such a clear synergy between our missions and use of natural materials — most notably the Brazilian sugarcane in our SweetFoam soles and their carton caps,” Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO Tim Brown told FN. “After discussing, we decided there was a really interesting story to be told and that we could create a collaboration that would be meaningful to both of our teams and customers.” The collaboration will yield two new limited-edition iterations of the Tree Runner and Tree Topper silhouettes. The shoes will feature Just Water’s signature blue hue in several elements of each shoe such as the laces, eyelets, SweetFoam soles and more. They will also come with a three-piece lace kit that is inspired by the water company’s infused flavors. Allbirds x Just Water Tree Runner CREDIT: Allbirds Allbirds x Just Water Tree Topper CREDIT: Allbirds The Allbirds x Just Water Tree Runner and Tree Topper collaboration drops today and will retail for $95 and $115, respectively. It can be purchased online via Allbirds.com. There is also a charitable aspect to the release.

“As we prepared to launch this collaboration, it became clear that both our brands had a duty to do what we could to help the ongoing crisis in the Brazilian Amazon,” Brown told FN. “Environmental causes and the region of Brazil are close to both of our hearts, so we decided to donate 100% of the proceeds from this special collection to our investor Leonardo DiCaprio’s Amazon Forest Fund.”

In a statement, Just Water co-founder and acclaimed actor Will Smith said, “There is only one Mother Earth, and it’s on us to protect her. The Brazilian Amazon, our largest carbon sink, has now been burning for a month. We source Just sugarcane caps from Brazil, so this hits especially close to home. Collaborating with businesses who are creating innovative, sustainable solutions are the key to our future, and it’s important that we support those brands who give back more than they take.”

Although Brown would not confirm any concrete plans, the executive told FN that Allbirds has more collaborations in the works and explained how partnering with others helps the buzzy brand.

“We’re just a small player in a growing movement of businesses that are dedicated to changing the way things are made and sold. We always enjoy working with other purpose-driven brands on these partnerships — it’s a great way to learn how we can improve and share the insights we’ve learned on our own journey,” Brown explained.

Below, check out FN’s tour of the Allbirds headquarters.

