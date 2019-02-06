Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1s Are Rumored to Return in Kids’ Sizes

In what was presumed to be a one-off version of the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 made just for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, new leaks suggest that the pint-size sneakers could be releasing to the masses later this year.

The latest round of rumors comes courtesy of @py_rates on Twitter stating that all three iterations of the coveted Off-White x Nike collaboration surrounding the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 model will be making their return sometime in fall ’19 but an exact release date and retail pricing have yet to be announced by the brand.

The lineup is expected to include the “Chicago,” the University of North Carolina-inspired makeup that’s modeled after the school’s white and Carolina blue colors, and an all-white colorway that released exclusively in Europe.

*LEAK ALERT*: @Nike x @OffWht will be dropping all 3 Air Jordan 1 colorways in toddler sizes, later this year.

It was widely reported that Baby Stormi (pictured) was wearing customs, but it looks like if you wanted to grab your baby a pair you will be able to in the Fall.

🏴 pic.twitter.com/5D9ilNwJL3 — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) February 5, 2019

Sneaker fans got their first glimpse of the “Chicago” Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in kids’ sizing back in November when Jenner uploaded a series of images and videos showing Stormi wearing a miniature version of the collaboration.

In other related news, Stormi wasn’t the only toddler rocking pint-size Off-White x Nike sneakers last year as Serena Williams’ one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian was also seen in the custom Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Queen” shoes that were gifted to her by Abloh himself.

