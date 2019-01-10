Virgil Abloh’s Latest Off-White x Nike Collab Is Coming in Kids’ Sizes

Virgil Abloh’s latest Off-White x Nike collaboration is coming in pint-sized sizes.

Nike revealed today the upcoming “The Ten” release — the Air Max 90 — will be available in little kids’ and baby toddler sizes.

The teensy sneakers are coming to market on Jan. 17 and will come in two colorways: black/white and beige/mango.

While Abloh’s made one-off versions of his kicks for celebrity kids (Serena Williams’ baby daughter got a pair of custom kicks just like her mama’s during the U.S. Open, for instance), not many Off-White x Nike shoes have been made in miniature sizes.

The first child-sized Off-White x Nike sneakers were the Air Force 1 Lows, which released on Dec. 19, 2018. In the latest reissue — which may be Abloh’s last shoe from “The Ten” — more kicks will be up for grabs in both men’s and kids’ sizes.

The beige/mango colorway of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Nike

When Abloh launched his first Off-White x Nike collection in 2017, the sneakers generated instant buzz — with his take on the Air Jordan earning the 2017 FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year.

While Abloh’s deconstructed re-takes on 10 of Nike’s classic silhouettes took the sneaker world by storm, it seems the days of sneakerheads breathlessly awaiting “The Ten” releases are coming to an end. In late December, Abloh hinted at the end of “The Ten” in his Instagram stories.

However, the partnership between Nike and Off-White isn’t going to end anytime soon. The “Track and Field” collection, which showed at Off-White’s Paris Fashion Week show in fall 2018, debuts this year.

