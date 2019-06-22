These ‘Toy Story 4’ Clarks Toddler’s Sneakers Are Adorable — to Infinity & Beyond

The fervor surrounding the “Toy Story” franchise is as big as ever with the latest film, “Toy Story 4” now out in theaters.

As a new generation of young fans gets sucked into the tales of Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang, they can also wear their favorite characters on their feet: Disney/Pixar teamed up with Clarks on a collection of adorable shoes featuring doodle-inspired prints of the beloved toys.

Clarks x “Toy Story 4” sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

A silhouette dubbed the City Team Toddler comes in two prints, one with cowboy/cowgirl duo Woody and Jessie and the other with Buzz and his Alien pals. The sneaker boasts a classic canvas profile, with a lightweight outsole, foam cushioning underfoot and a double riptape fastening for a secure fit.

The pint-sized shoes retail for $40. They’re available for purchase now on Clarksusa.com, as well as in select retail stores.

Clarks x “Toy Story 4” sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

While the Clarks shoes are only available for kids, grown-up fans of “Toy Story” have a couple adult-sized footwear options. Adidas created two Ultra Boost 19 styles inspired after the films, taking inspiration from Woody and Buzz for the designs. Additionally, Adidas-owned Reebok partnered with Bait on a very limited release of Instapump Furys modeled after the duo.

