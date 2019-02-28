Toms Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Sesame Street’ With Irresistible New Shoe Collection

“Sesame Street” turns 50 this year, and to mark its milestone anniversary, the groundbreaking children’s program has partnered with Toms on a limited-edition collection of shoes.

Available for both kids and adults, the whimsical 17-piece offering includes such irresistible styles as Elmo-inspired furry faux-shearling slip-on shoes, canvas vulcanized sneakers detailed with a colorful cookie print in tribute to Cookie Monster and “twins” sneakers featuring Bernie on one foot and Ernie on the other (complete with fuzzy eyebrows, naturally).

A Cookie Monster-inspired sneaker from the new collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Bert and Ernie get the twins treatment on these colorful sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Bird Bird also gets the fashion treatment on a slip-on look covered with bright yellow faux feathers. Other favorite characters featured include Abby Cadabby and Count von Count.

These yellow slip-ons for adults capture the essence of Big Bird. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

The collection also features Abby Cadabby-inspired T-straps for toddlers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Priced from about $42 to $70, the collection is available at Toms retail locations, on Toms.com and in brick-and-mortar stores. As always, for every pair purchased, Toms will provide a pair of shoes for a child in need.

Toms is one of several socially conscious one-for-one brands that “Sesame Street” is teaming up with for its anniversary program. Sock-maker Bombas — which donates a pair to the homeless for every one purchased — debuted a special collection in November and will follow up with a second capsule for summer. Other partners include apparel and accessories label Out of Print, which donates books to disadvantaged communities, and DIFF Eyewear, which gives reading glasses to someone in need for every pair of sunglasses purchased.

Sock-maker Bombas is offering colorful “Sesame Street” socks for kids. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bombas

“Sesame Street” debuted on American TV screens in 1969, bringing to life a colorful city street where humans and muppets live and learn side by side. What began as an experiment to determine if educational TV could be used as a tool to level the playing field and help prepare less advantaged children for school has since become an iconic series watched by audiences in more than 150 countries around the world.

The cast of the fifth season of “Sesame Street,” which aired in 1973. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sesame Workshop

“This is a remarkable milestone for kids, for education and for television. ‘Sesame Street’ has now brought the life-changing benefits of early learning to children around the globe for 50 years,” said Jeffrey D. Dunn, CEO of nonprofit parent firm Sesame Workshop. “Our mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder knows no geographic boundaries. We’re everywhere families are, and we never stop innovating and growing. That’s what keeps us timeless.”

