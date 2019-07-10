Teva & ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Collaborate on Colorful Kids’ Shoes Built for Young Explorers

The worlds of literature and fashion are merging with today’s launch of a series of Teva kids’ styles inspired by the legendary story, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the book, Teva created a limited-edition collection that encourages children to explore the world around them. Included in the offering is the Hurricane XLT2 sport sandal and Ember Moc, done in bold colors seen throughout the story.

“With each season we strive to inspire the next generation of modern explorers because we believe it’s never too early to begin your love story with nature,” said Anders Bergstrom, general manager. “It was that mindset that led us to partner with ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ to create a collection for our youngest explorers. This iconic tale is part of many people’s childhoods, and we are honored to partner with Eric Carle Studios to add our unique spin on the colors, characters and bold patterns showcased in the book.”

Added author Eric Carle, “Some of my most cherished memories from childhood are talking walks in the forest with my father. I am delighted to collaborate with Teva and love the idea of sandals for the young explorer and time outdoors with family and friends.”

Teva XLT2 sandal for kids. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

The Hurricane XLT2 sandal, a classic Teva silhouette, features quick drying straps made of Repreve recycled polyester webbing and EVA footbed for all-day comfort. The Ember moc slip-on features a custom print water-resistant upper, complete with collapsible heel for easy access.

The limited-edition collection is available online, with the kids’ and toddlers’ Hurriacane XLT2 retailing for $50 and the Ember Moc for $70.

