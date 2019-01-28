Shoe of the Week: Nina Kids Takes the Classic Combat Boot Over the Rainbow

Nina is turning up the color for fall. The New York-based brand has put a flashy, ’80s-inspired spin on a footwear classic — the combat boot — with its Tristyna style for girls.

The show-stopping design features a rainbow-striped stacked platform heel, a glittery bubblegum-pink finish and bright yellow laces. It’s the kind of irresistible, fun-loving footwear the kids’ market needs more of today, which is why FN has selected the Tristyna as its latest Shoe of the Week.

Nina Trystina boot for fall 2019. CREDIT: Lucas Zarebinski

“We’ve taken the traditional lace-up work boot to the next level with a multilayered rainbow outsole and glitter patent upper. Every young fashionista and influencer will want to step into this shoe,” said chief creative officer Nina Miner. “[Girls can style] the boot with their favorite leggings and a cool faux-fur jacket.”

Nina’s Tristyna boot is certainly right on trend. After taking the women’s fashion scene by storm last fall, combat boots have now stomped their way into the kids’ market. But the punky style has come a long way from its basic black leather beginnings in the 1960s. Today’s trendy versions pop with bright color and spunky fashion details such as jewel ornaments, animal prints, faux-fur accents, iridescent effects, pom-poms, ribbon laces and more.

Not ready to think about fall shoes yet? Check out all of FN’s spring ’19 Shoe of the Week picks.

