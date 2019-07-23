Shaq Is Launching Kids’ Basketball Sneakers With Skechers

The next Shaquille O’Neal might be getting his or her game on in a pair of Skechers. The company is launching a collection in collaboration with the basketball great under the Shaq by Skechers label. It’s the first-ever line of kids’ athletic footwear designed especially for the basketball court under the Skechers Kids brand.

“I think kids are going to love the way the new styles look and they’ll love playing in them even more,” said O’Neal. “These boys and girls might not be dunking yet, but I can’t wait to see them posting up in their new Shaq by Skechers footwear.”

According to Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, “This all-new children’s basketball collection is an important addition to our offering, so it’s only fitting that we’re launching with the help of one of the biggest and best players in NBA history. Fans everywhere continue to enjoy Shaq’s enthusiasm for the sport, so we know kids will be excited to wear his shoes while on the court or at play. We couldn’t ask for a better brand ambassador to help bring athletic footwear to elementary and middle schoolers in a new and exciting way.”

The collection’s core styles are available in three colorways and feature knitted upper options plus lightweight midsoles and rubber outsoles for grip and durability. The mid-height styles feature a lace-up closure, with a companion look offering a wide single strap for adjustability.

The shoes are available in the U.S. at Skechers stores, select retail partners and Skechers.com. The collection will be delivered to Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel later this year.

