A Look at Royal Baby Portraits Over the Years: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry & More

With the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child together, FN has taken a look back at royal baby portraits from over the years. Scroll through to see photos of Queen Elizabeth II as an infant as well as new dad Prince Harry and more.

Below, Queen Elizabeth II, who is now 93, is pictured as a baby in 1926 as a newborn. Shortly after her birth, the Duke of York expressed his joy in a letter to Queen Mary. “You don’t know what a tremendous joy it is to Elizabeth and me to have our little girl,” he wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed as an infant in 1926. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her father went on to say, “We do hope that you are as delighted as we are to have a granddaughter, or would you sooner have another grandson? I know Elizabeth wanted a daughter.” The photo below shows Queen Elizabeth wearing a ruffly white dress and a necklace as a 1-year-old.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed at 14 months in 1927. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The queen gave birth to her eldest son, Prince Charles, in 1948. The then-princess was reportedly in labor for 30 hours before delivering him via C-section. Here, she’s pictured in a bow-embellished hat with baby Charles, who is wearing an extravagant dress.

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles in 1948. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince Charles and Princess Diana married in 1981 and welcomed their first son, Prince William, a year later. During a trip to New Zealand in 1983, the late princess wore a polka dot dress featuring an exaggerated collar and pointed heels in the photo with Charles and William below.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their son William in Auckland in 1983. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Princess Diana gave birth to Prince Harry in 1984 and was photographed leaving St. Mary’s Hospital in a striking red look complete with red heels adorned with bows.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana at St Mary’s Hospital after the birth of their second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2015, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared photos of their eldest son, Prince George (2 at the time), holding their newborn baby, Princess Charlotte. The toddler wore adorable blue knee socks with black shoes, while Charlotte looked cozy in a white knit outfit.

Prince George holding Princess Charlotte in 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2018, a 3-year-old Princess Charlotte was pictured with her new baby brother, Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte plants a kiss on Prince Louis’ head. CREDIT: Courtesy

