Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Gifted Sweet Baby Outfit Complete With Moccasins

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first royal child together next month and there’s no doubt the couple will be prepared for their little one’s arrival — especially after today.

While attending an event to mark Commonwealth Day at London’s Canada house, Janice Charette, the Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, gifted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an adorable baby outfit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accept a baby gift at London’s Canada House during a Commonwealth Day event on Monday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ensemble appeared to consist of a white onesie with a maple leaf embroidered on the front, colorful striped socks and a pair of miniature tan leather moccasins booties — which Prince Harry was snapped adorably sniffing.

Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Janice Charette, presenting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with an outfit for their baby. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle wore a green Erdem fall ’19 coat featuring black floral embellishments with a matching dress underneath and her go-to favorite black suede Aquazzura pumps with a bow detail at the heel.

Harry and Meghan are given a cute outfit, including moccasins, for the baby pic.twitter.com/QzbY5G2Tjx — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 11, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stop to greet a young boy as they leave Canada House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

