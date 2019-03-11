Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Gifted Sweet Baby Outfit Complete With Moccasins

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first royal child together next month and there’s no doubt the couple will be prepared for their little one’s arrival — especially after today.
While attending an event to mark Commonwealth Day at London’s Canada house, Janice Charette, the Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, gifted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an adorable baby outfit.
The ensemble appeared to consist of a white onesie with a maple leaf embroidered on the front, colorful striped socks and a pair of miniature tan leather moccasins booties — which Prince Harry was snapped adorably sniffing.
Markle wore a green Erdem fall ’19 coat featuring black floral embellishments with a matching dress underneath and her go-to favorite black suede Aquazzura pumps with a bow detail at the heel.
