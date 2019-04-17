Loeffler Randall Launches Adorable New Kids’ Collab With J.Crew’s Offshoot Brand for Youngsters

Loeffler Randall has launched its first kids' shoes as part of a new collaboration with Crewcuts.

After countless customer requests over the years, Loeffler Randall has introduced its first kids’ styles — and the collection has quite the fun and surprising twist.

Founder and designer Jessie Randall’s own 11-year-old daughter, Clementine Murphy, is the creative mind behind the adorable looks, which are available exclusively through J.Crew’s children’s offshoot, Crewcuts. The seven-piece capsule, which launches online today, features a blue and white smocked tank top, vintage-washed distressed-hem jeans, a leopard-print T-shirt and three pairs of sandals, two of which are also available in women’s sizes for moms.

A smocked cotton tank top from the Crewcuts x Loeffler Randall collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

Vintage-washed jeans from the Crewcuts x Loeffler Randall collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

A leopard-print T-shirt from the Crewcuts x Loeffler Randall collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

According to Randall, the collaboration came about when J.Crew spotted Clementine — an aspiring designer who hopes to one day follow in her mom’s footsteps — at a Loeffler Randall sample sale, modeling styles and chatting up customers. Impressed by her expertise and enthusiasm for fashion, J.Crew tapped the talented tween to create her own capsule for its kids’ brand. “They saw Clem at the sale, parading around in our high-heeled boots and her vintage high-waist jeans, helping women try on shoes and offering styling advice. They reached out about doing a collaboration with her, and of course it was so exciting for us,” Randall told FN.

Overseeing every phase of the project, Clementine reimagined some of Loeffler Randall’s most beloved styles, incorporating fresh, summery patterns, fabrics and textures. Some of the items, such as the jeans, are inspired by favorite pieces from her own closet. “The final product is a cohesive capsule of warm-weather staples, featuring signature Loeffler Randall details with Clem’s unique interpretation,” Randall said. “Clem has a strong personality and is very opinionated. She was involved every step of the way in designing this collection, and I know she’ll be wearing it all summer long. The [Crewcuts] team did a great job of collaborating and turning her dreams into reality.”

Clementine Murphy with her designer-mom, Jessie Randall of Loeffler Randall. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

One of Clementine’s sandal designs is a whimsical take on the gladiator silhouette (priced at $60), featuring a gold metallic leather upper detailed with tiny heart and star ornaments. A women’s version will also available.

A gladiator-inspired sandal from the Crewcuts x Loeffler Randall collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

Clementine also created two trendy pool slides (both priced at $50) featuring knotted fabric uppers — one a leopard print and the other a nautical-inspired pinstripe. The sandals are built with comfy molded footbeds and slip-proof rubber bottoms. The leopard style will be offered in women’s sizes, along with a cream espadrille adorned with the same knotted fabric design.

A leopard-print slide from the Crewcuts x Loeffler Randall collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

A striped slide from the Crewcuts x Loeffler Randall collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

The entire Crewcuts x Loeffler Randall collection can be shopped online as well as in Crewcuts stores. The two women’s sandals will be sold in J.Crew retail locations in June.

