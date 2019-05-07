Adidas and Kanye West are for the kids.

Hitting stores midmonth is the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” in kids’ and infant sizes. The style is a pastel coral monochromatic look (with contrast on the heel in a more vibrant orange hue) equipped with Adidas’ plush Boost cushioning. The brand said it boasts a nonslip rubber outsole for safety.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” drops May 18. The sneakers will retail for $160 in kids’ sizing and $140 for infants. They can be picked up via Adidas.com/yeezy, at select retailers and via Yeezy Supply.

A look from above the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay.” CREDIT: Adidas

A look from in front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsoles of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay.” CREDIT: Adidas

But the youth aren’t the only ones who will be treated to some upcoming must-have Yeezy styles.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black” shoe is scheduled to drop in June. The reflective iteration of the sneakers is set to arrive June 7, and the nonreflective version will hit stores on June 8. And the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta,” according to Instagram user @anzuying, will follow on June 29 and retail for $300.

Related Baby Boost: Kanye West and Adidas Have Yeezys Just For Kids Coming Soon The Collabs: Teva x Outdoor Voices' New Summer Sandals Are Perfect for Swimming, Whitewater Rafting & More Kim Kardashian Does Nude Illusion Wet Look With 'Sweat' Crystals Down to Her Heels at Met Gala 2019

Check out our behind-the-scenes video of our cover shoot with Adidas-backed tennis icon Stan Smith below.

Want more?

Take All My Money: There Are 3 New Yeezys You Are Going to Want

Kanye West Sports Something Other Than Yeezys — Check Out the Brand He Was Wearing

Hailey Baldwin’s Sporty-Chic Look Includes a Cropped Windbreaker & the Latest Yeezys