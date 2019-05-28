Shoe of the Week: This Kids’ Rainboot Is Our Favorite ‘Baby Shark’

The Discovery Channel’s popular “Shark Week” series is still months away (specifically, it debuts on July 22), but at FN we just can’t wait that long to celebrate the biggest predators of the deep.

For our latest Shoe of the Week, we’ve selected a dangerously cool shark-inspired kids’ rainboot from Joules.

The London-based brand, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is best known for its brightly colored floral patterns, seen on its collection of clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children.

But after the design team noticed that its shark-print boots were a hit with young boys, it dove back into the design process and emerged with a totally new style for fall ’19. The two-tone pull-on boot features a hand-drawn design that echoes the shape of waves, plus it has a shark fin on the toe — marking the first time the brand has used a 3D element.

Joules shark-inspired boys’ rainboot for fall ’19. CREDIT: Joshua Scott Photo

In addition to its unique look, the boot boasts other details: It’s made from 100% natural rubber and is fully waterproof, plus comes with a side strap with an adjustable buckle. And parents will also appreciate the cushioned insole, which can be removed to give a little extra space to growing feet. Plus, it’s washable to help tamp down on odors and germs.

The Joules shark boot is set to hit stores in August.

