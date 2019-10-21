These Cool ‘Frozen II’ Geox Sneakers for Girls Come With Glitter & Lights

Disney and Geox are partnering on a cool collection.

The brands have teamed up on sneakers for little girls that are inspired by “Frozen II” characters Elsa and Anna — with the styles slated to come out just in time for the holidays.

Disney x Geox “Frozen II” sneakers with Elsa and Anna’s likenesses. CREDIT: Geox

The capsule features variations on three sneaker silhouettes, all emblazoned with either Elsa or Anna’s likeness.

One of the sneaker styles has a runner silhouette, with a transparent, glitter-embellished counter and a light-up outsole.

Elsa sneakers with a glitter-embellished counter and a light-up outsole, CREDIT: Geox

Another is a gym shoe with sequins and lights on the outsole that activate when walking.

Geox x Disney Elsa sneakers with two-sided sequins. CREDIT: Geox

An additional style comes with lace-up or Velcro fastening and either a high-top or low-top silhouette. The shoes have a canvas upper, with glitter and diamanté details adding a sparkly finish.

Geox x Disney Anna sneakers with Velcro straps and a canvas upper. CREDIT: Geox

Geox’s range will be available to shop in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Europe on Nov. 21, as well as on the brand’s website. The “Frozen II” film debuts internationally the following day, Nov. 22.

