Clarks Debuts ‘Lion King’ Kids’ Shoes to Celebrate New Disney Film

Timed for the release of the new Disney film, “The Lion King,” the live action version of the original movie, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is a Lion King-inspired children’s shoe from Clarks.

The single Romer style, a double-strap athletic design draws inspiration from future king Simba’s adventurous spirit and features silhouettes of the baby lion on the upper. The shoe, retailing for $45, is available exclusively online and come in baby and toddler sizing.

To help navigate urban jungles, the style features underfoot cushioning and a flexible rubber sole to encourage agility and a natural walking motion. The shoe is available in medium and wide widths.

The movie, set to hit theaters on July 19th, tells the tale of lion King Mufasa, who finds himself going up against his brother Scar, in a battle over who will assume the throne. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as SImba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

The collaboration is part of an ongoing trend of movies making their way to footwear. In February, Clarks did a collaboration with “Black Panther” for an update to its Originals Trigenic Evo style.

Other brands that have taken inspiration from movies include Converse. In March, the brand offered two iterations of the Chuck 70 in its “New Warriors” collection, influenced by opposing gangs in “The Warriors” film that debuted in 1979, featuring several street gangs involved in a New York City turf war.

Just last year, New Balance and PF Flyers celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic baseball movie, “The Sandlot,” with a footwear and apparel collection that brought the movie to the feet of current players.

Want more?

These ‘Toy Story 4’ Clarks Toddler’s Sneakers Are Adorable — to Infinity and Beyond

PF Flyers and New Balance Celebrate Baseball Movie ‘The Sandlot’ With 25th Anniversary Collection

How ‘Black Panther’s’ Box Office Success Is Helping the Shoe Industry