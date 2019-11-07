The Harlem Globetrotters Have a New Skate Sneaker

Get ready for some B-ball.

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters, known for their on-court antics, are taking some time off court to help elementary school children build relationships with their schoolmates.

This school year, the league, in tandem with skate-sneaker brand Heelys, is working with “Young Minds Inspired”— school curriculum specialists that help students build self-esteem, supportive friendships and teamwork.

Co-sponsored by the Globetrotters and Heelys, a free downloadable program is available designed to teach students to celebrate differences and roll with positive purpose as they collaborate on fun activities designed to build core character traits and complement a school’s language arts curriculum.

To complement the partnership, Heelys and the league have collaborated on a wheeled sneaker inspired by the team’s logo and graphics. It is available online beginning Nov. 29, with consumers now having the opportunity to register for an alert when the shoes drop. Adult sneakers retail for $65; kids’ styles, for $60.

Heelys x Harlem Globetrotters skate sneaker. CREDIT: Heelys

Among the team’s players is Bull Bullard, a 12-year veteran of the league, who has traveled the globe with the team both entertaining and connecting with young people. Here, Bullard talks about his early days on the team and the importance of sports to kids.

How I joined the league: “I got into it when I was in an NCAA Slam Dunk contest. The Globetrotters called me, and I’ve been doing it since. I’ve [performed] in every state except Alaska, and 70 countries around the world. One thing I really love is being able to entertain kids and Heelys has a connection with them [too].”

How basketball inspires kids: ”It brings them together. Basketball is an outlet like any sport. Kids want to express themselves anytime. Being a Globetrotter and playing basketball is a great way to express [myself].”

Favorite basketball players: “I really like Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and James Harden.”

