Now Parents and Kids Can Wear Matching Mickey Mouse and Star Wars Shoes

Star Wars and Minnie and Mickey Mouse fans have another way to step into character with a new collaboration from Canadian brand Biion, featuring icons from the two Disney-owned franchises.

The collections are fun adaptions of Biion’s signature EVA style, which is inspired by a traditional men’s brogue, with each featuring fun graphics and characters.

Included in the debut Disney x Biion offering are kids’ and adult styles featuring Donald Duck and Minnie Mouse. The Star Wars by Biion series features the Ti-Fighter and Falcon styles. Adult styles retail for $95, with kids’ selling at $55 to $60. Additional styles in both collections will be available in March.

The Star Wars x Biion collection. CREDIT: Biiion

According to Rick Buchanan, CEO and president of Biion, “We are tremendously proud of this venture with Disney and Star Wars. It was a huge undertaking for our team, but the effort and time it took to produce this inventive line was well worth it.”

The novelty looks are built around Biion’s proprietary technology featuring Hextra-Grip traction outsole for safety, a cooling effect achieved through strategically placed ventilation holes, massage nodes in the footbed for a therapeutic sensation and a dual-density shock-absorbing midsole.

The kids’ shoes are available in sizes 4 to 13 and youth sizes 1 to 3. Adult unisex shoes will be available in sizes 3 to 13.

The shoes are available at Biionfootwear.com and in select retailers including Disney Resorts.

