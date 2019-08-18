Toddlers Can Now Get the Most Adorable Custom ‘Baby Shark’ Vans Sneakers

One look at these sneakers and you might have “Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo” running through your brain for weeks.

An Etsy seller called 818 Vinyl Creations is making custom toddlers’ sneakers inspired by the popular Pinkfong version of the ever-popular kids’ song.

Royal blue “Baby Shark” custom Vans CREDIT: Etsy

The hand-painted “Baby Shark” shoes are custom-made for each purchaser. The designs are water resistant and can be added to any style of Vans, including lace-up or slip-on silhouettes. Styles range between $65-$85 depending on sizing; the smallest available size is a U.S. baby’s 2, while the largest is a big kids’ 3.

818 Vinyl Creations has a few different “Baby Shark”-inspired styles on its website, offering an underwear version, one with chevron stripes and another that’s mostly white.

Pink “Baby Shark” custom Vans. CREDIT: Etsy

In addition to the “Baby Shark” shoes, 818 Vinyl Creations offers several other designs catered to young ones, pulling inspiration from “Sesame Street”, “Paw Patrol” and “Sponge Bob.” If none of the styles are to a shoppers’ liking, the Etsy seller is open to receiving suggestions for new designs.

There hasn’t been a “Baby Shark” shoe collaboration — although Vans did come out with a line of “Shark Week”-themed sneakers — and these kicks aren’t officially licensed. The tune achieved widespread popularity (Pinkfong’s take debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100).

Watch the video below to see how to keep your sneakers looking fresh in the summer.

Want more?

How One Florida Mom Is Enhancing Water Shoes For Kids

Teva & ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Collaborate on Colorful Kids’ Shoes for Young Explorers

These ‘Toy Story 4’ Clarks Toddler’s Sneakers Are Adorable — to Infinity & Beyond