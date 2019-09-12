Disney’s ‘Sydney to the Max’ Star Ava Kolker Talks Sneakers, Shopping and Style

Ava Kolker, the 12-year-old star of Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max” dishes on sneakers, shopping and dressing for the red carpet.

Favorite brands: “I wear Nina a lot because they have such different styles to choose from, whether it’s dressy shoes for the red carpet or everyday casual and sport looks. I feel like I can get everything in one place from them, so it makes it super easy. I also love Converse and Fila.”

My personal style: “Fun, comfortable, a little edgy — and always a work in progress.”

Current go-to pair: “Definitely my iridescent Fila sneakers because they are super fun and comfortable and they match with everything.”

Styling assistance: “I work with Shannon Komsky at TC Style LA, [who specializes in dressing kids]. I have worked with her for years; she handles most of my shopping so I don’t have to do much myself. She knows the looks that fit me best and she adjusts to what I like as my style choices evolve.”

My parents’ rules on heels: “They are pretty flexible. As long as I can walk comfortably in them and they are age appropriate, they are OK with a little heel.”

If I could raid my “Sydney to the Max” character Olive’s wardrobe, I’d take: “It’s really tough to choose — Olive has the cutest shoes. For one episode, she had a pair of little booties from Steven Madden, and I was obsessed. I kept borrowing them from the set and I never wanted to give them back.”

Input on my onscreen wardrobe: “I can talk about what outfits I love during my fittings but ultimately, the decisions are not really mine to make. Thank goodness that everyone involved [on the wardrobe team] has such great taste. Olive always shows up looking super cute and bright.”

Most memorable red carpet look: “I absolutely loved my outfit for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. I wore sleek black faux leather pants and a Pippa & Julie multicolored floral crop top. I accessorized with a glittery gold bow purse, gold Nina sandals and gold flower-shaped earrings. It was a really fun and fresh look.”

On my wish list: “I would love to buy a pair of knee-high boots and some Converse platform sneakers.”

My celebrity style idols: “I love Jenna Ortega and Ariana Grande. They always rock the red carpet and look absolutely flawless.”

Hottest brands among my friends: “Right now, Converse, Fila and Vans are huge.”

Fashion inspiration: “I love looking at [fellow Disney actress] Navia Robinson’s Instagram feed.”