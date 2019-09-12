Sign up for our newsletter today!

Disney’s ‘Sydney to the Max’ Star Ava Kolker Talks Sneakers, Shopping and Style

By Erin E. Clack
"Sydney to the Max" star Ava Kolker.
CREDIT: Disney Channel

Ava Kolker, the 12-year-old star of Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max” dishes on sneakers, shopping and dressing for the red carpet.

Favorite brands: “I wear Nina a lot because they have such different styles to choose from, whether it’s dressy shoes for the red carpet or everyday casual and sport looks. I feel like I can get everything in one place from them, so it makes it super easy. I also love Converse and Fila.”

My personal style: “Fun, comfortable, a little edgy — and always a work in progress.”

Current go-to pair: “Definitely my iridescent Fila sneakers because they are super fun and comfortable and they match with everything.”

Styling assistance: “I work with Shannon Komsky at TC Style LA, [who specializes in dressing kids]. I have worked with her for years; she handles most of my shopping so I don’t have to do much myself. She knows the looks that fit me best and she adjusts to what I like as my style choices evolve.”

My parents’ rules on heels: “They are pretty flexible. As long as I can walk comfortably in them and they are age appropriate, they are OK with a little heel.”

If I could raid my “Sydney to the Max” character Olive’s wardrobe, I’d take: “It’s really tough to choose — Olive has the cutest shoes. For one episode, she had a pair of little booties from Steven Madden, and I was obsessed. I kept borrowing them from the set and I never wanted to give them back.”

Input on my onscreen wardrobe: “I can talk about what outfits I love during my fittings but ultimately, the decisions are not really mine to make. Thank goodness that everyone involved [on the wardrobe team] has such great taste. Olive always shows up looking super cute and bright.”

Most memorable red carpet look: “I absolutely loved my outfit for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. I wore sleek black faux leather pants and a Pippa & Julie multicolored floral crop top. I accessorized with a glittery gold bow purse, gold Nina sandals and gold flower-shaped earrings. It was a really fun and fresh look.”

On my wish list: “I would love to buy a pair  of knee-high boots and some Converse platform sneakers.”

My celebrity style idols: “I love Jenna Ortega and Ariana Grande. They always rock the red carpet and look absolutely flawless.”

Hottest brands among my friends: “Right now, Converse, Fila and Vans are huge.”

Fashion inspiration: “I love looking at [fellow Disney actress] Navia Robinson’s Instagram feed.”

