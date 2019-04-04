Aldo Is Courting Mini Trendsetters With Its First Kids’ Collection

Aldo is finally making it a family affair.

After more than 45 years as a leading shoe retailer, the Montreal-based firm has created its first dedicated kids’ collection. Available in sizes 11 to 6, the colorful, fashion-driven offering spans a wide range of styles from sneakers and sandals to rain boots and even dress shoes. In addition to designs created exclusively for kids, Aldo has reimagined some of its most popular men’s and women’s styles in mini sizes.

“We have offered a limited assortment of kids’ footwear and accessories in the past, but this is a more focused collection and purposeful addition to the Aldo brand. We saw an opportunity to bring a fun, playful point of view to the market,” said Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, SVP. “While the kids’ fashion space is dynamic, we also feel there is a white space for something youthful, stylish and energetic that also delivers accessibility and good value.”

The inaugural collection — which launches today, just in time for spring — touches on all of the latest trends such as knit sock-like sneakers, bohemian influences, camouflage prints and colorblocking. Among the highlights for girls are a series of glittery block-heel dress shoes, a stretch-knit sneaker adorned with iridescent flower ornaments and a rain-ready pink Chelsea boot that’s trimmed with a black bow. For boys, Aldo is serving up cool printed canvas sneakers, sporty hightops, chukka sneaker boots and even sleek lace-up brogues.

“Our brand is synonymous with bringing style to consumers in a way that is fresh and relevant but not overly serious. In a similar way, we wanted our kids’ collection to feel cool, playful and bold with [styles that are] distinct and special,” Amalfitano noted. “People will find a great mix of shoes, from more sporty options, to fashion casuals, to something a little more formal. We also had fun with a few mom and dad takedowns, which we are sure will be a hit and plan to do more of for fall.”



Just in time for warmer weather, the collection features several trendy sandal looks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Aldo’s kids’ offering also includes this cool camouflage slip-on sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

For wet weather days, Aldo has designed several fashion rain boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Aldo blends a sneaker and a hiking-inspired boot on this sleek style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To help kick off its big launch, Aldo teamed up with several high-profile kid influencers, among them Scout Larson, Paxton Beau and Baby Elle, to model looks from the new collection, which is available on Aldoshoes.com and Zappos.com, as well as in Aldo’s retail stores. Prices range from about $30 to $60.

Instagram influencer Scout Larson wears ballet flats from Aldo’s new kids’ collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Paxton Beau models a trendy pair of lace-up kicks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

