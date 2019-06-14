How to Watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet

The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET, and it’s undoubtedly going to be quite the show. Of course, kicking things off, some of your favorites stars of film and the small screen will strut on the red carpet wearing stylish looks from head to toe.

The red carpet will be pre-recorded Saturday before it streams on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Twitter, where you can watch the action for free.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Girls Trip” co-star Tiffany Haddish is slated to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award. “Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” said Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV. “She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’s become known for his Project Rock Under Armour line, will receive the Generation Award. As far as the entertainment goes, fans of “Cuz I Love You” singer Lizzo will be excited to see her perform, and Bazzi will also take the stage.

This year’s host is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actor Zachary Levi. Presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Melissa McCarthy, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez and Storm Reid.

