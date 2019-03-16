Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her New Reebok Kicks on Instagram

After releasing her new Reebok kicks yesterday, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram today to show off the style.

The collection features two sneakers — the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock Lo, which is $250, and the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock, which retails for $280. Both styles are reminiscent of the ’90s Bolton shoe and come in two colorways: black with khaki and white details and khaki with black and orange details.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection also includes performance streetwear items such as leggings, sweatshirts and sneakers.

Beckham, who also generated buzz with her luxe footwear collection last month at London Fashion Week, is no stranger to designing shoes. She rocked a pair of stilettos from her line at the National Portrait Gallery Gala this week. But the star revealed that designing a performance sneaker is a whole other process.

“You need technicians to create a trainer,” said Beckham at an event for the Reebok collab back in January.

“When fashion brands try to do that, it’s never the same because it’s a very technical thing,” she continued. “So the fact that I could tap into the technicians at Reebok and work with the innovations team, that was really, really exciting for me. I didn’t just want a trainer that looked good; I wanted it to function. And no one knows that better than Reebok.”