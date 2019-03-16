Sign up for our newsletter today!

Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her New Reebok Kicks on Instagram

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Victoria Beckham.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After releasing her new Reebok kicks yesterday, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram today to show off the style.

The collection features two sneakers — the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock Lo, which is $250, and the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock, which retails for $280. Both styles are reminiscent of the ’90s Bolton shoe and come in two colorways: black with khaki and white details and khaki with black and orange details.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection also includes performance streetwear items such as leggings, sweatshirts and sneakers.

The Bolton Lo #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham

Beckham, who also generated buzz with her luxe footwear collection last month at London Fashion Week, is no stranger to designing shoes. She rocked a pair of stilettos from her line at the National Portrait Gallery Gala this week. But the star revealed that designing a performance sneaker is a whole other process.

“You need technicians to create a trainer,” said Beckham at an event for the Reebok collab back in January.

“When fashion brands try to do that, it’s never the same because it’s a very technical thing,” she continued. “So the fact that I could tap into the technicians at Reebok and work with the innovations team, that was really, really exciting for me. I didn’t just want a trainer that looked good; I wanted it to function. And no one knows that better than Reebok.”

Victoria Beckham spring '19 Reebok
A model wearing the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection featuring the Victoria Beckham Bolton Sock Lo in the Black/Sahara/ Solar Orange style.
CREDIT: Reebok

 

