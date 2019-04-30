Travis Scott Celebrates His 28th Birthday in Nikes That Cost Over $20K

Travis Scott celebrates his 28th birthday today, but the festivities kicked off one day earlier when the entertainer gave his fans a look at an exclusive pair of Nike SB Dunks.

Seen on the mega rap star’s Instagram story was the highly coveted Nike SB Dunk Low “Paris,” which is currently fetching over $20,000 on resell sites like StockX. Scott completed the ensemble by pairing the kicks with brown oversized pants and a Swarovski x Supreme box logo T-shirt in red.

The “Paris” Dunk Low is one of the most sought-after pairs for sneaker collectors. First released back in 2005 for the Swoosh’s “White Dunk: Evolution of an Icon” art event in Paris, the upper boasts a beige suede upper that’s complemented with the artwork of French painter Bernard Buffet on the overlays. Limited to only 202 pairs in existence, each shoe features a different section of Buffet’s artwork, meaning that no two pairs are the same. Additional details include red Swoosh branding on the sides, which sits atop a white midsole and a black outsole.

Travis Scott wearing the “Paris” Nike SB Dunk Low for his 28th birthday. CREDIT: Travis Scott on Instagram

Jonah Hill also assisted with the birthday celebrations by presenting Scott with a cake featuring Hill’s face on it with a speech bubble reading: “Happy Birthday Travis We Love You.”

In other related news, Scott’s forthcoming Air Jordan 1 collab is slated to release Friday after the initial launch was delayed.

Watch the video below on the Shoe Surgeon.

Want more?

Travis Scott’s Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Gets Delayed

Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Shoe Could Be Yours for Just $1

P.J. Tucker Shows off Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5s on Instagram