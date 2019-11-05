Off-White Confused LeBron James for Another NBA Star on Instagram

A lot of buzz was generated on Off-White’s official Instagram account yesterday after the high-end fashion label mistakenly confused NBA player Nick Young for LeBron James.

While the post has since been deleted, J23app on Twitter provided another look at it below. Young was seen wearing the coveted Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low created to celebrate Off-White founder Virgil Abloh’s first solo art exhibition in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago earlier this year.

The limited-edition kicks feature in a leather upper and tooling in tonal baby blue, while a contrasting metallic silver Swoosh is stitched onto the sides. Additional details include the signature Off-White hangtag attached on the laces, co-branding on the medial side and “Air” printed on the midsole. Thus far, the pair has only been released in limited quantities, which explains why the style is currently fetching an average price of $1,900 on StockX and upwards of $2,600 in select sizes.

Lol crazy this is still up 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aXyjC85zFD — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) November 5, 2019

James directly responded to the post saying “MAN THAT AIN’T ME!! Y’all must be in LA on that OOOOOOOOOO WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE WE!” while Young jokingly asks Abloh for every pair of sneakers from the Off-White x Nike collaboration for this incident.

Aye @virgilabloh you owe me every off-White x Nike shoe collab for this https://t.co/beRbssySna — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 5, 2019

In related news, Off-White is rumored to be dropping a trio of Nike Dunk Lows on Dec. 20, with the pairs retailing for $170.

