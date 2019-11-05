Sign up for our newsletter today!

Off-White Confused LeBron James for Another NBA Star on Instagram

By Victor Deng
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in attendance during the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNFL NFC Divisional Playoff Cowboys vs Rams, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2019
LeBron James
CREDIT: Charles Baus/Shutterstock

A lot of buzz was generated on Off-White’s official Instagram account yesterday after the high-end fashion label mistakenly confused NBA player Nick Young for LeBron James.

While the post has since been deleted, J23app on Twitter provided another look at it below. Young was seen wearing the coveted Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low created to celebrate Off-White founder Virgil Abloh’s first solo art exhibition in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago earlier this year.

The limited-edition kicks feature in a leather upper and tooling in tonal baby blue, while a contrasting metallic silver Swoosh is stitched onto the sides. Additional details include the signature Off-White hangtag attached on the laces, co-branding on the medial side and “Air” printed on the midsole. Thus far, the pair has only been released in limited quantities, which explains why the style is currently fetching an average price of $1,900 on StockX and upwards of $2,600 in select sizes.

James directly responded to the post saying “MAN THAT AIN’T ME!! Y’all must be in LA on that OOOOOOOOOO WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE WE!” while Young jokingly asks Abloh for every pair of sneakers from the Off-White x Nike collaboration for this incident.

In related news, Off-White is rumored to be dropping a trio of Nike Dunk Lows on Dec. 20, with the pairs retailing for $170.

