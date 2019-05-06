Meghan Markle Gives Birth: Reactions From Designers, Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child — a boy — on Monday. Photos of the royal baby and all details, other than his weight (7 pounds, 3 ounces), are still under wraps, but the Internet is reeling from the news.
“The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the statement on the couple’s Instagram read. “More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”
Scroll through to read the reactions of notable people like Theresa May, Sarah Flint and more.
Oscar de la Renta congratulated the couple on Instagram with a photo of Markle wearing one of the fashion house’s gorgeous gowns.
Meanwhile, Flint, who is one of Markle’s favorite shoe designers, shared a photo of the happy couple along with the caption: “Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on their first child! We couldn’t be more happy for the new parents!”
The country’s prime minister took to Twitter to write, “wishing you all the best at this happy time.” Read on for more.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 💙 #Repost @sussexroyal ・・・ We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Click through the gallery to check out Meghan Markle’s maternity style.
Want more?
One of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Maternity Brands Is Now Available at Nordstrom