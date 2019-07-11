Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Tackles the Biggest Waves in the World in New Documentary

Bethany Hamilton at the premiere of her documentary film in Los Angeles on July 9.

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton garnered fame following the release of the 2011 film “Soul Surfer,” which was based on the shark attack that changed her life forever at just 13.

Now, at 29, Hamilton has chronicled her next journey in life as an athlete, mother of two sons and wife in the documentary “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable.”

The Cobian footwear ambassador told FN at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday that audiences will see her “tackling some of the biggest waves in the world.”

“I worked hard year after year and so much, too, with surfing is having intuition with the ocean,” she said of her training process. “And that only comes by spending time out there . . . putting in the hours and hours and effort out there in that element.”

She added that she hopes the film will inspire others. “I hope people can leave feeling empowered in their trials and tough times to live their version of ‘Unstoppable.'”

Hamilton was joined by her husband, Adam Dirks, and their two sons, Tobias and Wesley. The Hawaii native wore a long red floral-embroidered dress with black sandals for the special night.

In addition to surfing, Hamilton has been a Cobian ambassador for the past six years, launching sandals in 2014. She noted that this family-run company’s message resonates with her own philosophy. “I love what Cobian stands for as a whole with their campaign of Every Step Matters — going through life thinking through each step . . . you never know what tomorrow is going to bring, so be thoughtful.”

