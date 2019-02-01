Rapper Travis Scott Has the Most Colorful Street Style Looks

Travis Scott will be performing along with Maroon 5 and Outkast rapper Big Boi at Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII. The “Astroworld” rap star follows in the footsteps of huge names who have taken the stage at the annual Pepsi Halftime Show — from Beyoncé to Lady Gaga to Justin Timberlake, who performed last year.

Scott is not only one of the biggest music artists on the planet right now, but he’s also become widely known for his sneaker collabs with Jordan Brand last year. It all started with the release of the highly anticipated “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 4. Now, he’s teamed up with Jumpman on a version of the Jordan 33, which is rumored to drop this month. It’s possible the sneakers will be released via a surprise drop on the SNKRS app like last year’s special Justin Timberlake x Air Jordan 3 release.

It’s no wonder why Jordan Brand tapped the rapper as a collaborator — he knows plenty about hitting high notes with his street style.

Here, in late November, Scott wore a colorblock Balenciaga half-zip jacket with green and navy tartan studded trousers courtesy of Kapital and Nike SB Low Pro x Supreme kicks. He topped things off with a black Cactus Jack Records cap.

Travis Scott wearing a Balenciaga half-zip hoodie with Kapital tartan stud trousers and Nike SB Low Pro x Supreme sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier in the month, the “Sicko Mode” rapper was snapped on the phone in Miami wearing a colorful Celine spring ’11 shirt with Ksubi x Travis Scott ripped jeans and white Supreme x Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Travis Scott wearing a Celine shirt with Ksubi x Travis Scott jeans and Supreme x CDG x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Showing off his love for color again a day earlier, the 26-year-old Houston-born rapper repped a vintage tie-dye Metallica tee underneath a Prada denim jacket with black Rick Owens cargo shorts and Nike Dunk SB Yellow Lobster sneakers.

Scott wearing a vintage tie-dye Metallica tee with a Prada denim jacket, Rick Owens shorts and Nike Dunk SB Yellow Lobster sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Travis Scott Demands That the NFL Make a Charity Donation Before Agreeing to Halftime Performance