Jessica Simpson Wins the 10-Year Challenge With Her Swollen Feet

By Allie Fasanella
Jessica Simpson25th Annual Fashion Footwear Association of New York 'Shoes on Sale' Gala presented by QVC, Arrivals, USA - 11 Oct 201825th Anniversary of QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala in NYC benefiting breast cancer research and education at The Ziegfeld Ballroom NYC. All proceeds will directly benefit the fight against breast cancer. This initiative, including both events, has raised over $55 million to date benefiting first-step research at some our country's premier hospitals and foundations leading in breast cancer research.
Jessica Simpson
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News

The #10YearChallenge is taking over social media, and celebrities are taking part by sharing side-by-side photos of themselves to show how they’ve changed since 2009. We rounded up some of the best so far.

Jessica Simpson

A very pregnant Jessica Simpson shared two snaps of her feet. In the first shot, she’s wearing high-heeled wedges, and in the current photo, her foot and ankle are swollen (here’s how she can remedy the issue).

#tenyearchallenge

Mariah Carey

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey refused to play by the rules, posting two of the same pictures of herself holding her dog. “Time is not something I acknowledge,” the superstar wrote.

J-Lo

Jennifer Lopez’s post was the opposite of Jessica Simpson’s. It showed herself pregnant with her 10-year-old twins in 2008 and her body today.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson took to Twitter to share a photo of herself posing at an event in bright yellow pumps years ago and a current photo of herself eating pizza.

Ellen DeGeneres

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres shared two photos of herself filming her talk show, noting how much — or how little — her poses have changed.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Snooki posted a photo of herself on the beach from her days of filming MTV’s “Jersey Shore” and a current photo of herself with her kids.

2009-2019

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shared two red carpet close-ups of herself along with the caption: “Time sure does fly when you’re having fun!”

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a photo of herself as a kid posing with her late brother Michael Jackson. Instead of calling it the “10 Year Challenge,” she captioned her post #glowupchallenge.

Caitlyn Jenner

“Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge. Be authentic to yourself,” Caitlyn Jenner wrote, along with a photo of herself as Bruce Jenner and now, as Caitlyn, post-transition.

Miley Cyrus

Newlywed Miley Cyrus shared a photo of herself with her now husband, Liam Hemsworth, from when they were filming “The Last Song” together.

10 year challenge

