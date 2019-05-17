Doc Martens’ LGBTQ Pride Flag Boots Are Loud and Proud With a Rainbow Treatment

Doc Martens returns with its annual boot celebrating LGBTQ Pride month, which takes place in cities across the U.S. in June.
The footwear brand’s classic 1460 boot gets a rainbow treatment in the new offering, available on Drmartens.com for $145. Other design details also take inspiration from the rainbow Pride flag with colors carried through to the laces, welt stitch, eyelets, laces, sock liner and heel-loop. The backstrap finishes off the eye-catching look with “Pride” emblazoned down the material.
Doc Martens launched its first Pride boot in 2017. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project — one of the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organizations for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youths.
In addition to celebrating Pride month, the release also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which is considered the start of the gay rights movement.
Some other brands that have issued Pride collections this year include Brooks, Toms, Adidas, Converse, Ugg, Teva, Nike, Reebok and more.
