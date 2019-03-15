El Paso’s Rocketbuster Comes Out With “Beto” Western Boots Just in Time for Presidential Campaign

Yesterday, Beto O’Rourke announced he’s throwing his hat in the ring for president. Or, could that be a pair of Western boots.

A whimsical likeness of the candidate is featured on a pair of custom boots designed by Nevena Christi, co-owner of El Paso, Texas-based boot house Rocketbuster, O’Rourke’s home town.

Beto O’Rourke-inspired boots by Rocketbuster. CREDIT: Rocketbuster

After spotting a unique image of O’Rourke on posters, stickers and T-shirts, by local artist Patrick Gabaldon done for the 2018 midterm elections, Christi was inspired to create a pair of boots featuring the image of the politician.

“We loved the artwork so much, we thought it would be fun to make a pair of boots using [it],” said Christi. Taking a nod from ‘Sisters of the Traveling Pants,’ we thought wouldn’t it be great if we could make a pair of Beto boots that would fit many sizes.” The boots can fit sizes 7 to 8 1/2.

The boots are available for loan free of charge, except for shipping costs. To get the word out, they were posted on social media. “The calls kept coming in and the Boots went to a Judd Apatow party in Hollywood, the Willie for Beto for Texas concert, South by Southwest in Austin, a jazz festival in San Antonio, football games, fundraisers, etc.,” said Christi. “Now that his presidential candidacy has been announced, we can’t wait to see where they go and the sisters we meet.”

This is not, however, the first time she’s been involved in footwear politics. She was commissioned to design a pair of men’s boots that featured Donald Trump on one boot, and Hilary Clinton on the other. Clearly, the owner was undecided as to who he was casting his vote for.

Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton boots by Rocketbuster. CREDIT: Rocketbuster

Rocketbuster is known for its intricate handiwork, creating custom boots for celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts. Rocketbuster boots average around $3,000, with many customers today seeking styles that are more elaborate than ever before. “Our boots are like large pieces of jewelry,” said Christi. “They’re identity pieces — outrageous, unique, memorable and comfortable.”

