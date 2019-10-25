Michael Kaplan to Receive the Career Achievement Award at 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild announced that Michael Kaplan will be honored with the Career Achievement Award at its 22nd awards ceremony.

Michael Kaplan at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The CDGAs take place on Jan. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, recognizing the best costume design in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, shows and new media.

Kaplan receives the honor for his lasting impact on the industry. He’s behind some of the most memorable costumes in many blockbuster films including “Blade Runner,” “Flashdance,” “Fight Club,” and films in the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” franchises.

Michael Kaplan’s costume design from “Fight Club.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Michael Kaplan’s prolific career is both diverse and inspiring. His iconic projects have become a part of our collective consciousness,” said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild. “The Costume Designers Guild recognizes the impact of his work in the film and television industry and popular culture. We take great pride in celebrating his career and look forward to his continued success.”

Michael Kaplan’s costume design from “Burlesque.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

J.J. Abrams, the director and producer who worked with Kaplan on “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” films, will present the designer with his prestigious award at the ceremony.

Michael Kaplan’s costume design from “Star Trek.” CREDIT: Shutterstock