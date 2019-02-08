The Winners of the 2019 Glass Slipper Awards at FN Platform

After three days of exhibitions, FN Platform came to an end at the Las Vegas Convention Center yesterday.

Seven footwear brands took home honors for their booths at the biannual event and were fêted with champagne and Glass Slipper awards.

In the Best New Exhibitor category, Australian boot brand ROC took home the top honor. ROC’s booth was filled with eclectic boots in colorways like white, red and leopard. PILZ, which makes cool charms for customizing sneakers, was named runner-up.

ROC was awarded as Best New Exhibitor for its booth at FN Platform. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jenna Bascom Photography / MAGIC

For Most Innovative Booth Interior, Wolverine — the heritage workboot company — was awarded. The brand’s booth included its mascot, Bruce, a wolverine that attendees were invited to pose with for photos. Kodiak, a Canadian heritage boot brand, earned the second-place award in that category.

Wolverine was the Glass Slipper Award recipient for Most Innovative Booth Interior. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jenna Bascom Photography / MAGIC

When it came to Most Creative Use of Space, Alegria nabbed the top spot. The comfort shoes brand had a treadmill in its booth, allowing guests to put its shoes to the test. The runner-up in most creative space was Scandinavian lifestyle brand Ilse Jacobsen.

Alegria earned the honor for Most Creative Use of Space at FN Platform. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jenna Bascom Photography / MAGIC

Finally, Lemonade Shoes was awarded as Best in Show — On Point. The brand’s booth featured elegantly displayed heels.

Lemonade won for Best In Show — On Point. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jenna Bascom Photography / MAGIC

For the February 2019 event, FN Platform made a few changes. Previously held in the South Hall, it moved to the North Hall, putting it closer to the WWD Magic apparel event in the Central Hall. Networking-focused events also took on a more important role than previous years.

Click through the gallery to see all the Glass Slipper Award winners at FN Platform.

Want more?

Celeb Stylist Brad Goreski Reveals the Comfy, Sexy Sandal That ‘Changed the Red Carpet’

3 Hot Topics the Footwear Industry Will Focus On in 2019