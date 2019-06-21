No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Zion Williamson Explains His ‘Drippy Suit’ Ahead of Joining New Orleans Pelicans

Before the 2019 NBA Draft started, Zion Williamson dressed to impress for a memorable moment.

The 18-year-old, who was the first pick and joined the New Orleans Pelicans, arrived in Brooklyn, N.Y., tonight wearing a cream-colored shawl-collared tuxedo with a matching button-down shirt underneath. The suit was made for him by British designer Adrien Sauvage.

“[Sauvage] said the cream white would look good against my skin,” Williamson told ESPN of the look. Pointing to his glittery cross-shaped pin, the prospect said, “We’ve got a cross here, because without God I obviously wouldn’t be here.”

The ensemble — which came complete with a glistening gold watch — is a just a little bit more extravagant than what Williamson usually sports on the court.

“I’m usually not so drippy, but I like it,” he joked.

The former Duke star is expected to go to the New Orleans Pelicans, the holders of the No. 1 pick.

Williamson became a household name this winter when his Nike sneaker split on the court in a matchup against Duke’s No. 1 rival, North Carolina. He’s yet to sign a shoe deal with the draft about to begin.

