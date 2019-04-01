Zion Williamson’s Blown-Out Nike Shoes Are Valued at $250,000

Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following a injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, in Durham, N.C.

They may be worth little, if anything at all — with a split rubber sole that forced Duke’s Zion Williamson out in the first half of the Feb. 20 game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

But to famed sports memorabilia auctioneer Ken Goldin, the Blue Devils forward’s blown-out Nike PG 2.5 PE sneakers are valued at an estimated — and whopping — $250,000.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the founder of Goldin Auctions said, “It’s definitely a six-figure, iconic piece … It would not surprise me if it topped $250,000.”

Goldin spoke to the tabloid news site following its report that the faulty sneaker went “missing” after Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said that the Swoosh had made efforts to inspect the shoe.

“After working closely with the Duke basketball team to examine the issue, we are confident this was an isolated incident,” Nike wrote in a statement. “We continue to work with Duke and all of our partner programs to ensure we are providing the best product for their athletes.”

The Nike shoe mishap was followed by Williamson missing five games in the NCAA Tournament with a knee sprain. Ahead of his return to court, Nike representatives flew to Duke’s home city of Durham, N.C. to custom-measure the rising basketball star, who opted for Kyrie 4 kicks in the game against the Syracuse Orangemen. (Last night, Duke ended its March Madness run with a 67-68 loss against the Michigan State Spartans.)

“It is the most famous pair of sneakers in the world,” Goldin added of the PG 2.5 shoes. “If it ever went up for auction, it would be a fight between Nike and a collector. This is something that was nationally televised, very famous and before he became a pro … It does not get bigger than that.”

Williamson is still in his freshman year at Duke University, but he is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

