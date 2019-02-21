Best Memes About Nike’s Shoe Explosion That Broke the Internet

Zion Williamson’s Nike PG 2.5 sneaker malfunctioned during the Duke-UNC basketball game yesterday — and social media went into a frenzy.

The top NCAA star was pulled from the game with a mild knee sprain — the 18-year-old is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. Even though the injury was nothing serious, Nike stock still took a tumble, falling 1 percent Thursday morning.

“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue,” Nike said in a statement.

Fans began tweeting and Instagramming up a storm about the bizarre incident, which happened during one of the buzziest NCAA games of the year. Tickets for the game were selling at upwards of $2,000 a pop, with notables like former U.S. President Barack Obama snagging courtside seats.

On Twitter, @clifftothemound made a joke about Williamson’s sneakers preventing a big scoring night.

Zion Williamson : “I’m about to drop 40 on UNC tonight” Zion Williamson’s Nikes : pic.twitter.com/vYk0J6q6no — Ashanti 🐩 (@clifftothemound) February 21, 2019

Other social media users were quick to draw a comparison between the incident and a scene in the film “Like Mike,” where 14-year-old Calvin Cambridge’s shoe splits apart.

Zion was on the court like pic.twitter.com/FnAWgwyemN — Devin (@Devxs_) February 21, 2019

Some fans hypothesized that the cause of the injury could be Williamson’s 285-pound frame, arguing that the sneaker model he selected was built for someone with a leaner body type. One tweeter joked that the Duke star would have to come out in Timberland boots next time.

Zion Williamson has a new shoe that is up to the task

Th Timberland 2019 ! pic.twitter.com/PgAWaaQ6Mi — Fan since 1962 (@mares62J) February 21, 2019

“SpongeBob SquarePants” memes have been huge in the past few years, and one Instagram user Photoshopped a pair of blown-out sneakers onto the cartoon sponge, writing “Duke: We can’t wait to blow out UNC in front of the former president this is gonna be grea- Zion:”

Another meme, posted to Instagram, played off the famous Nike “Just Do It” slogan.

One Instagram user joked that it seemed as if a basketball had been deflated through Williamson’s shoe.

