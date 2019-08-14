Zion Williamson’s Game-Worn Sneakers Sell for Nearly $20k

Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson (1) during the ACC College Basketball Tournament game between the Syracuse Orange and the Duke Blue Devils at the Spectrum Center on in Charlotte, NC NCAA Basketball Syracuse vs Duke, Charlotte, USA - 14 Mar 2019

Zion Williamson hasn’t even played a regular season NBA game yet — but his shoes are already worth a whole lot of money.

A pair of sneakers the 19-year-old wore on the court last season while a Duke freshman just sold for nearly $20,000.

Williamson sported the kicks during a Nov. 19 matchup against San Diego State, which his team won 90-64. The sneakers are size 15 Nike Kyrie 5s, which are mostly black, with white and blue detailing in Blue Devils colors.

Nike Kyrie 5 sneakers worn by Zion Williamson. CREDIT: Goldin Auctions

With a minimum bidding price of $7,500, the shoes were sold by Goldin Auctions for a whopping $19,680.

The basketball phenom’s national recognition shot through the roof after his Nike PG 2.5s bust open during a Feb. 20 game against UNC-Chapel Hill. While $19,680 is no figure to sneeze at, Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin indicated that the blown-out pair could be worth much more — $250,000.

The record for most expensive sneaker was set last month, when a 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” was scooped up for $437,500 by Canadian entrepreneur Miles Spencer Nadal. The shoe was auctioned off by Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods.

The previous record for most expensive sneakers sold at an auction was set in 2017 when a pair of signed Converse sneakers — believed to have been worn by Michael Jordan in the 1984 Olympic Finals — sold for $190,373.

Williamson was drafted No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in June and announced a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in July. According to Forbes, the star’s contract could span seven years and result in a $75 million payout.