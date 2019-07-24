Zion Williamson’s Game-Worn Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Duke’ Sneakers Are Available for Auction

Before Zion Williamson was officially selected as this year’s No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans, his beginnings as a Duke Blue Devils was nothing short of legendary.

Now, Williamson’s game-worn Nike Kyrie 5 sneakers from his NCAA days are available for auction on Goldin Auctions. The player-exclusive kicks feature a black-based mesh upper with white Swoosh branding on the lateral side along with Duke’s signature logo stamped on the heel. Capping off the look is a white and blue speckled midsole. Included with the size 15 sneakers is a photo of Williamson wearing the kicks during the game.

According to the listing’s description, the shoes were worn during the Maui Jim Maui Invitational game that was played on Nov. 19, 2018. Williamson finished the game with 13 points while grabbing six rebounds in Duke’s 90-64 victory over San Diego State.

Earlier this year, Williamson made headlines in the footwear sector when his Nike PG 3 split in half during the highly anticipated matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, which sports memorabilia auctioneer Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions valued the shoes at over $250,000.

The current bid for the sneakers is at a whopping $9,000 with the auction ending on Aug. 10.

