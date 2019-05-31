Zion Williamson’s Choice of Workout Sneakers Has Everyone Wondering If He’s Signed With a Brand

It’s been months since Duke star and future No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson’s Nike shoe famously split on the court during a game against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. But the world is still talking about the dramatic incident and whether Williamson will sign a big shoe endorsement deal with the iconic athletic brand.

And now, new footage obtained by TMZ that shows the 6-foot-7, 284-pound athlete rocking Nike Kyrie 4s during a workout in Los Angeles has many wondering if that means he could have signed with the Swoosh. Williamson only wore Nikes in college because Duke has a deal with the brand.

Duke’s Zion Williamson (R) falls to the floor with an injury while chasing the ball with North Carolina’s Luke Maye during an NCAA game in Durham, N.C. CREDIT: Gerry Broome/Shutterstock

The brand put the 18-year-old’s future career in jeopardy when his Nike PG 2.5s blew out during the game’s first quarter, causing him to suffer from a right knee sprain. Since, sports fans have been speculating whether Williamson will sign with Adidas, Puma, Under Armour or another brand.

Duke’s Zion Williamson sits on the floor following an injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C. CREDIT: Gerry Broome/Shutterstock

Check out the footage below.

