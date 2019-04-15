Zion Williamson Declares for NBA Draft, Experts Say Shoe Deal Bidding War Is Next

Zion Williamson is heading to the NBA.

The baller announced via Instagram today that he will leave the Duke Blue Devils after one season and go pro.

Williamson captioned his post: “Thank you Duke #thebrotherhood,” bringing his college career to an end.

Although the 6 foot 7, 284 pound baller didn’t win a college basketball title, he did rack up other awards and accolades including the 2019 Wooden Award, which is given to the best player every year.

And now without brand restrictions playing for a sponsored school, Williamson is free to sign with a label of his choosing — and experts believe a bidding war will ensue.

“Zion arguably is literally ‘bigger than life.’ He has a major physical presence on the court that one could say belies his athleticism and agility — and ability to defy gravity with his jump skills. And he is undoubtedly a rising star who seems to be likable,” B. Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen told FN last month. “Those are important qualities as they relate to being a brand ambassador.”

While at Duke, Williamson made a name for himself for rim-wrecking dunks and an electricity rarely seen in the sport. However, it was his infamous shoe blowout in February against the University of North Carolina that captivated even non sports fans.

In less than a minute against the Tar Heels, Williamson split his Nike PG 2.5 sneaker open and left the game with an injury. After the incident, Nike fitted the extra large baller with shoes built to withstand his size.

