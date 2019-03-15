In Stride & Intact, Zion Williamson & Nike Return to the Court

Duke star Zion Williamson is back with a vengeance tonight in Kyrie 4 kicks against Syracuse in the ACC tournament.

The freshman phenom is on court tonight in Charlotte for the first time in several weeks. He’s missed five games since his Nike shoe mishap during a high stakes game against The University of North Carolina last month.

“We’re thrilled to see Zion returning to the court. After working closely with the Duke basketball team to examine the issue, we are confident this was an isolated incident,” said Nike in a statement. “We continue to work with Duke, and all of our partner programs, to ensure we are providing the best product for their athletes.”

According to ESPN’s Sports Center, Nike representatives flew to Durham, N.C. — the home of Duke — to custom measure Williamson ahead of tonight’s game. It’s a major moment for Williamson, Duke and the athletic giant.

Both Puma and Skechers sent shots at Nike when Williamson’s shoe split open on the court last month. Recently, the baller himself was trolling the Swoosh.

While streaming on Instagram Live on March 6 via his personal account, Williamson was wearing apparel from Adidas, arguably Nike’s biggest competitor worldwide.

While Williamson has to wear Nike on the court while lacing up for the Duke Blue Devils, a school backed by the Swoosh, he does not have a deal with the brand. And just like everything else in life, debates are taking place on social media on what brand he will sign with once he decides to leave school.